Two men arrested on burglary charges in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. after police chase crossed into Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men have been arrested on burglary charges in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri after a police chase went into Illinois.
According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 6 about a burglary in progress on County Road 521. Deputies were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and a chase ensued crossing the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Illinois.
The suspects were captured in Pulaski County, Ill. and taken back to Missouri to be charged.
The suspects were identified as Adam Koenig and Nicholas Burkart.
Koenig was charged with second-degree burglary, felony stealing and felony resisting arrest. He has a cash bond set at $30,000.
Burkart was charged with second-degree burglary and felony stealing. Burkart has a cash or surety bond set at $25,000.
The stolen property was recovered.
