Officials: 2-year-old accidentally shoots self, father charged

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Graves County, Kentucky man is charged with wanton endangerment after Kentucky State Police investigated what an accidental shooting.
Zachary Page was taken to the Graves County Jail. According to the jail’s website he is no longer in custody.
State police said on Tuesday, Oct. 1 they responded to an accidental gunshot wound to a 2-year-old in Sedalia, Ky. They said the wound was self-inflicted.
After an investigation, officials said the toddler had access to a holstered handgun. This led to an accidental discharge that struck the child.
The 2-year-old was flown to a hospital in Nashville for non-life threatening injuries.
According to state police, the investigation showed that Page did not secure the weapon, allowing full access of the weapon to the toddler.
On Monday, Oct. 7 KSP officials said they spoke with the Graves Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office about the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Sarah Burgess with the Kentucky State Police.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.