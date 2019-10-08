2nd Annual Buy Missouri Week starts Oct. 12-19

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The second annual Buy Missouri Week will promote Buy Missouri October 12-19.
Buy Missouri Week encourages Missourians to buy Missouri-made products in support of those who produce and manufacture goods made in the state.
“Buy Missouri Week is designed to promote products manufactured right here in Missouri,” Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said. “When we buy Missouri-made products, we support our friends, family and neighbors who work at and own these businesses. I am working on growing the Buy Missouri initiative by continuing to recruit businesses, promoting the buymissouri.net website to citizens around the state, highlighting Missouri businesses and cooperating with manufacturers, distributors and retailers to make Missouri-made products more visible in the store.”
Senate Bill 891, sponsored by then-Senator Mike Kehoe, established Buy Missouri Week. It was signed into law having received overwhelming bi-partisan support in both legislative chambers.
