2nd Annual Buy Missouri Week starts Oct. 12-19

“Buy Missouri Week is designed to promote products manufactured right here in Missouri,” Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said. “When we buy Missouri-made products, we support our friends, family and neighbors who work at and own these businesses. I am working on growing the Buy Missouri initiative by continuing to recruit businesses, promoting the buymissouri.net website to citizens around the state, highlighting Missouri businesses and cooperating with manufacturers, distributors and retailers to make Missouri-made products more visible in the store.”