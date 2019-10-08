Murphysboro teachers to hold prayer vigil for students, schools

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro Education Association will hold a prayer vigil on Wednesday, October 9.
It will be at Town Center Park, 1850 Walnut Street, in Murphysboro.
All community members, regardless of their denomination, are invited. People are asked to start gathering at 5:15 p.m. with the vigil starting at 5:30 p.m.
Organizers say the prayer vigil will promote five ways to pray for the students and schools:
- Ask God to help our minds dwell on things that are honorable, right, pure, lovely and worthy of praise, etc (Philippians 4:8)
- Ask God to bring healing and unity to the community by guiding all hearts to seek peace (Psalm 34:14)
- We all want the best outcomes for our schools and our students. Pray for wisdom and guidance for both negotiation teams
- Ask God to move our hearts to become a district in line with His will
- We know this situation is difficult for all the students. We know it has affected their lives in many ways. Pray that God would use this difficult situation for good in the lives of all of our students
MEA declared a strike on Thursday, Oct. 3 after negotiations broke down. MEA and BOE have been bargaining since March 2019.
MEA includes 152 teachers, counselors, nurses and social workers in District 186. The District serves 2,047 students.
