Man wanted for robbing Paducah, Ky. hotel

Surveillance images of robbery suspect. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch | October 8, 2019 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 4:10 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are trying to identify a man who robbed the Country Inn and Suites on Monday night.

The suspect was described as a white male with a thin build, curly, blonde hair and was wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt, jeans, white shoes, a white shirt around his face and an Alabama University sock hat.

According to police, an employee told them the man came in with a handgun and demanded money.

They say the clerk eventually threw money on the counter and the robber placed the gun on the countertop to put the money into a plastic bag. The clerk grabbed the gun and pointed it at the robber and he ran away.

Posted by Paducah Police Department Kentucky on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Police say the man came back inside the business and the clerk again pointed the gun at him. The robber then left in a dark-colored passenger car.

According to police, the handgun was recovered at the scene. They say the white shirt and sock hat were recovered nearby on McBride Lane.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also give information anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 or on the WKY Crime Stoppers app.

