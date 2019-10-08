Jackson R-2 Schools receives grant outdoor recreation improvement

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson R-2 School District will receive a $125,000 grant to help complete and a new baseball field at Brookside Park and a walking and recreation trail near Jackson Middle School.
According to Jackson R-2, the grant is part of a Land and Water Conservation Fund of which Missouri received $3,168,557.
The fund was created in 1964 to ensure public access to outdoor recreation resources for present and future generations. Several parks in Jackson have been made possible by this fund including Jackson Soccer Park, Litz Park and the Jackson City Park.
Completion of projects at Brookside Park will include a new baseball field, dugouts, driveway, parking area accessible routes and fencing. This project will cost $160,000 and the grant will pay for half of it.
Completion of a walking and recreation trail will also be partially funded by this grant which including the playground area of Jackson Middle School. The project will cost $90,000 and the grant will pay for half of it.
Deputy Director of the Division of State Parks Mike Sutherland described the fund as a way to replace resources lost because of offshore oil or gas drilling. The fund is also meant to help preserve land purchased by federal, state or local governments.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.