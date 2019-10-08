Jackson, Mo. officers honored for actions during water rescue

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two officers with the Jackson, Missouri Police Department were honored on Monday, Oct. 7.
The police department and City of Jackson City Council warded Officer Danny Brosnan and Officer Kimberly Shuck with the Meritorious Service Award.
Officials with the city said the officers were given this recognition after “demonstrating the pursuit for the protection and preservation of life and property through a high level of professionalism and diligence that brings honor to the profession of law enforcement.”
City officials said on Sept. 20 both officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was swept away into the water at the low water bridge on Mary Street in the City Park.
The vehicle was being swept quickly downstream.
The report that came into officers said the driver was in the truck as it entered the water.
Officials said both officers immediately started a search downstream.
Officer Brosnan found the vehicle on the Hubble Creek Bridge on West Jackson Blvd. It was completely under water.
Brosnan and Shuck began walking below the bridge and found the driver in the water.
Officials said at this time Brosnan then went into the water and was able to keep the driver secured and out of the swift current while hanging on the limbs and vines from the bank.
Shuck sent information back from Brosnan and kept them in sight until fire and rescue could arrive.
Officials said the driver was in the swift water for more than 20 minutes. F
When fire and rescue arrive, they pulled them both to safety.
City officials said both officers actions were key to saving the driver’s life.
