Inmate stole truck to escape custody, officials say

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - State police in Kentucky are searching for an escaped inmate.
According to officials, on Oct. 7 around 9:38 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville were called about an inmate that walked away from work release between 9:10 p.m. and 9:35 p.m.
The escapee is identified as 44-year-old Thomas R. Vaught of Central City, Ky.
Officials describe Vaught as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. Vaught is about 6’1” tall and weighs around 190 pounds.
He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt with Muhlenberg County Detention Center on the back, and orange pants.
Officials said Vaught left the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center after stealing a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.
In the bed of the truck is a tool box and diesel tank. Officials also said the front of the vehicle has a University of Kentucky plate and the rear of the truck has an official license plate.
If anyone has information on where Vaught might be please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain Anonymous.
