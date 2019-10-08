2 injured in crash involving vehicle pulling a horse trailer in Fulton County, Ky.

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash at the intersection of Highway 94 and Highway 51.
On Saturday, October 5 around 10:34 p.m., Fulton County dispatch was notified of a two-car crash at the intersection.
Officers with the Fulton Police Department, along with deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded.
They said it was determined by witness statements and by investigation that a 1998 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Jalen Weatherspoon of Owensboro, Ky., failed to stop at the intersection. As the vehicle crossed the intersection, it collided with a 2011 Dodge 3500 pulling a horse trailer that was driven by Kailey Schmidt, of Cottage Grove, Tenn.
As the two vehicles collided, deputies say the horse trailer came loose and hit the guardrail and was dangling off the embankment.
The driver of the Trailblazer was airlifted and taken to a Memphis hospital.
The back seat passenger was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
All three occupants of the Dodge were checked out by EMS on scene and released with no injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, the horses were checked out on scene by an animal clinic when the trailer became stable. All three horses sustained injuries in the crash and are still being treated, as of Tuesday.
The following agencies helped the sheriff’s office at the scene: Fulton Police Department, South Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire Department, South Fulton Fire Department, Fulton County Rescue, KenTenn EMS, Hickman County EMS.
