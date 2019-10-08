Gov. Parson and First Lady receive annual flu shot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are asking Missourian to join them in receiving an annual flu shot.
Flu shots are an important defense in avoiding the flu as the season continues.
“I have always made getting the flu shot a priority because it helps me stay healthy, so I can better serve Missourians,” Gov. Parson said. “Today, many of our team members joined me and the First Lady in getting flu shots so that our office stays healthy this flu season. We encourage you to do the same to protect yourself and those around you from the flu this year.”
Direct of Health and Senior Services Randall Williams, M.D. is encouraging other leaders to follow Parson’s example and get their own flu shot.
“I recently had the opportunity to be in Washington, D.C., to meet with all state health directors, the U.S. Surgeon General, the CDC, and the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists," said Dr. Williams. "One very powerful way we discussed to increase vaccinations is for leaders of organizations to personally demonstrate the importance by being vaccinated themselves.”
Employers might consider offering an on-site flu clinic and/or encourage employees to seek the flu vaccination in the community.
If interested in hosting an on-site clinic during business hours, a great place to start would be contacting your local health department. Once you schedule a clinic, consider allowing employees to receive their vaccination without having to go off the clock.
