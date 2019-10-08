First Alert: Chilly morning ahead of a warm-up

(KFVS) - We’re waking up to chilly temperatures.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll say clear skies across the Heartland.
That will make it easier for temperatures to drop into the upper 30s to 40s.
We will see plenty of sun during the day with temperatures warming up into the mid 70s.
A warming trend will continue as we head into the end of the week.
We’ll see temperatures in the 80s.
Rain and storms are likely Friday, but this front will bring another round of very chilly air with temps in the 60s over the weekend and the 30s for morning low temps.
