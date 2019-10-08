Email containing personal info. leaked at Southeast Mo. State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Private information of some faculty members, staff and students was leaked to about 50 students.
According to Sandy Hinkle, Southeast registrar, a university employee sent an email on October 4 to about 50 students that contained attachments that included the personal information of 275 students, faculty and staff.
She said the majority of the information leaked belonged to students, and some of that information is covered by Federal law that protects the privacy of student education records.
According to Hinkle, the University found out about the leak from a student.
