A Chilly Tuesday Morning

A cool start with clear skies across the Heartland has made it easier for temperatures to drop into the upper 30s north to 40s across the rest of the Heartland.
We will see plenty of sun during the day with temperatures warming up into the mid 70s. A warming trend will continue as we head near the end of the week with the low to mid 80s back ahead of our next front. Rain and storms are likely Friday, but this front will bring another round of very chilly air with temps in the 60s over the weekend and the 30s for morning low temps.
-Lisa
