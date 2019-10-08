Cave-in Rock Ferry out of service due to mechanical issue

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the Cave-in-Rock Ferry will be temporarily out of service on Oct. 8 due to a mechanical issue.
Routine maintenance was done by crews on Monday night on Oct. 7.
Overnight, crews said some parts required for the maintenance will not be available until sometime Tuesday.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will be temporarily out of service until repairs are completed.
Officials said Cave-in-Rock ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.