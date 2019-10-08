Another cool night across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are enjoyed a nearly perfect fall afternoon across the Heartland. Skies were mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s. This evening we will see clear skies with temperatures falling through the 50s after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 40s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a tad warmer than what we saw today. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Another cold front will move our way towards the end of the work week. This will bring a good chance of rain and thunderstorms before much cooler air moves in for the weekend.
