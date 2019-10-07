Woman arrested on meth charge after traffic stop

Shelly Abanatha (Source: McCracken County Jail)
By James Long | October 6, 2019 at 9:54 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 9:54 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky woman was arrested on a drug-related charge after a traffic stop on Sunday, October 6.

A deputy pulled over her pickup after a complaint the driver might be intoxicated.

Authorities said that Shelly Abanatha, 51, tried to hide the meth while talking with the deputy.

The woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

She also had a McCracken County warrant for failure to appear.

A passenger also from Paducah, Timothy Dhaillecourt, 53, had a warrant for failure to appear.

