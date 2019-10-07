Woman arrested on meth charge after traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky woman was arrested on a drug-related charge after a traffic stop on Sunday, October 6.
A deputy pulled over her pickup after a complaint the driver might be intoxicated.
Authorities said that Shelly Abanatha, 51, tried to hide the meth while talking with the deputy.
The woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
She also had a McCracken County warrant for failure to appear.
A passenger also from Paducah, Timothy Dhaillecourt, 53, had a warrant for failure to appear.
