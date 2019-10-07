What you need to know Oct. 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, October 7.
Light rain continues this morning for half of the Heartland.
Light fog is also possible.
Lisa Michaels says rain and clouds will push out later this afternoon, then we’ll have mostly sunny skies.
Highs today will range from the upper 60s in our northern areas to lows 70s in the south.
It will feel more like fall with temps in the 70s for half of the week.
We’ll slowly warm up into the low 80s by the end of the week.
A strong front at the end of the week will bring us some cold air. This coming weekend, we could have temperatures in the 60s!
Teachers continue to strike in Murphysboro. A meeting with MEA members and the Murphysboro Board of Education is expected to take place with a federal mediator Monday afternoon.
Paducah police arrested a man accused of running over a woman with an RV and killing her early Sunday morning.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing inmate after he left through an open door on Sunday.
A second whistleblower, with “first hand knowledge” about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, has come forward.
The White House says U.S. forces in northeast Syria will move aside and clear the way for an expected Turkish assault, essentially abandoning Kurdish fighters who fought alongside American forces in the years-long battle to defeat Islamic State militants.
A photographer in Finland captured a breathtaking display of the Northern Lights last weekend. He said it was the best “aurora storm” he’d seen in years.
One woman suffered minor injuries when a deer crashed through the front window of a New York hair salon and trashed the store before running out again.
More than 100 hot air balloons from all over the world take flight in New Mexico’s balloon festival.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.