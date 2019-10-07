Union County Courthouse to host consumer fraud, identity theft awareness event

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro, Illinois is set to host a consumer fraud and identity theft awareness event on Monday, October 21.
Marsha Griffin, with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office will be at the courthouse to discuss how residents can protect themselves from criminals trying to get a hold of private information.
Griffin will also discuss other topics such as: student loan help, military and veterans rights, and environment protection.
The event will be held in the lobby of the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants do not need to attend the entire time of the event.
