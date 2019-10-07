Police: Man made threats with a gun in front of 15 children

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Charleston, Missouri man was arrested on multiple child endangerment charges after allegedly making threats with a gun.
Officers with the Charleston Department of Public Safety were called to a home at 310 W. Market Street to a report of a man making threats with a firearm on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
A witness reported to officers that a man got out of a vehicle and walked up to the home where multiple adults and children were standing.
According to a probable cause statement, witnesses said Cortez J. Pope, 33, pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and started making statements that “he was going to start shooting."
Pope ran from the scene.
Officers later caught up with Pope a block away.
Pope was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, assault and 15 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to court documents, the gun has not been recovered.
Police state Pope has a criminal history in Mississippi County, Mo. and was found guilty in the past on the following charges:
- Delivery of a controlled substance in a jail/correctional center (Aug. 30, 2011)
- Possess up to 35 grams of marijuana (Aug. 30, 2011)
- Assault third degree (Aug. 15, 2012)
- Sexual misconduct second (Aug. 15, 2012)
