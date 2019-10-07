5-year-old girl shot at Carbondale, Ill. housing complex

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 5-year-old girl was shot at a housing complex on Monday afternoon.
At around 11:26 a.m., on Oct. 7, police responded to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street for a report of shots fired.
Officers say they found a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.
The Jackson County Ambulance Service treated her at the scene and later took her to a Carbondale hospital where doctors stabilized her. Police say the victim is currently at a St. Louis-area hospital for further treatment and care.
Officers and detectives arrested three juvenile suspects.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Jackson County Ambulance Service assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.
