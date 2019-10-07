Mo. State Highway Patrol holds charity golf tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not Augusta, but the Missouri State Highway Patrol put on its own version of the Masters.
The Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society will be at the Cape Country Club.
The annual charity golf tournament is now in its sixth year.
The money raised at the event goes toward the families of fallen troopers.
“Since the MASTERS was formed in 1979, 21 members of the Highway Patrol have given the ultimate sacrifice and laid down their lives for the citizens of Missouri,” Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said, “and the Masters steps in and helps with housing, utility bills, college education for the surviving members of the family.”
Monday’s tournament raised more than $9,000.
Since its inception, the charity game has raised more than $40,000.
