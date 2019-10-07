Minor earthquake centered in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seismograph detected an earthquake registering 2.4 on the Richter Scale this morning that was centered in WAVE County.
The quake occurred approximately 38 miles east of Louisville in Shelby County at 5:23 a.m. It was just over five miles deep.
Officials with Shelby County and Kentucky Emergency Management say no damage has been reported.
According to the U. S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake is categorized as a minor quake and one that will only be felt by some people. Generally, there is no damage to buildings.
