Man facing multiple charges, including possession of 2 stolen handguns

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop for expired registration led to the arrest of a man on various charges, including possessing two stolen handguns.
Noble Faulkner, 28, of Bowling Green, was arrested on two Warren County, Ky., warrants charging him with failing to appear and on charges of having no registration receipt, no registration plates, failing to maintain insurance, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), receiving stolen property (firearm) and possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to Paducah police, an officer stopped a car around 4 p.m. on Sunday on Hinkleville Road after he noticed the vehicle’s registration sticker expired in May.
The driver, Faulkner, was not able to provide proof of insurance on the car. Police say a computer check revealed Faulkner was charged in two Warren County, Ky. warrants with failing to appear.
Faulkner told the officer he had marijuana in his possession and the officer found two bags of suspected marijuana in Faulkner’s clothing.
According to police the officer also found a Taurus 9mm handgun in the console of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in Seattle, Wash. They say a Glock handgun was also found in the trunk of the car. It was reported stolen from Bowling Green earlier in the year.
Also in the trunk was more marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Police say the officer found $2,709 cash in small denominations in the glove compartment of the car.
Faulkner was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
