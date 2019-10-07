Man accused of hitting another man and 3 year old in head with handgun

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of hitting another man and a 3 year old in the head with a handgun.
Jordan Holloway, 22, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
On Saturday, October 5, officers responded to the 500 block of Lester Street in reference to a fight in progress. Officers checked the area and cleared it after finding no reporting party.
Shortly after, police say they were flagged down and told a 3-year-old child was hit with a pistol during the incident.
Officers were led to a home in the 400 block of Lester Street where they say they found the injured child, as well as a 23-year-old man who had also been assaulted.
According to witnesses, a dark-colored sedan pulled up in front of the home and Holloway got out and assaulted the man and child by hitting them both in the head with a handgun.
Police said information from the victim suggested it happened in response to an earlier physical altercation.
Holloway was found later and arrested. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.
