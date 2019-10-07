Load of cotton bales catches fire west of Hayti on Hwy. 412

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters responded to three significant grass fires near Hayti on Friday morning, October 4.
At around 6 a.m., the Hayti Fire Department received a 911 call west of Hayti about a load of round bale cotton on a Paragon truck. The bales were completely engulfed before firefighters reached the fire.
According to the fire department, there were three grass fires associated with this call.
Hayti firefighters responded with a pumper, brush truck and two tankers. A backhoe from Ace Wrecker was requested, which helped bring the fire under control.
Once the fire on the trailer was subdued, firefighters say the trailer was moved from the Highway 412 area to a farmer’s field south of Hayti. That’s where the cotton bales were removed with the backhoe.
The firefighters returned to the station around 10:30 a.m.
Later the same day, a citizen who lived near the original fire sited called 911 because she was concerned about her property and farm fields. Firefighters say she reported that a portion of the cotton module left at the scene had rekindled.
Hatyi Fire Department responded again to extinguish the fire with a tanker, brush truck and backhoe.
According to the fire department, water supply was an issue but the two tankers and drivers managed to keep an adequate supply.
They said the appreciated the help of the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.