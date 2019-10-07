Light Rain This Monday Morning

Light rain will continue over half of the Heartland through the morning hours. There may even be light fog as well. We are anticipating rain and clouds to move out closer to the afternoon which will lead to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures will be ranging from the upper 60s north to the low 70s south.
This second week of October will feel like fall with mainly the 70s in the forecast. We will slowly warm up into the low 80s by the end of the week ahead of our next strong front. This front looks to bring some very cold air behind it to our area. A sneak peek at next weekend is to have temperatures in the 60s!
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.