Kroger to stop sale of e-cigarettes at all stores, fuel centers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger will no longer sell e-cigarettes at all of its store and fuel center locations.
A spokesperson for Kroger said they are discontinuing the sale of e-cigarettes “due to the mounting questions and increasingly-complex regulatory environment associated with these products.”
Kroger says they will stop selling e-cigarettes once they are out of inventory.
Walmart announced in September that it would stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores and Sam’s Club locations.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked lawmakers last Tuesday to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarette products.
DeWine said the ban is needed to protect children from addiction.
In September, Rep. Tom Patton (R - Strongsville) introduced a bill banning the sale of flavored vaping products.
It would also create a committee to study the effects of vaping products on health.
As of Oct. 3, the Ohio Department of Health reported 23 cases of vaping-related illness in the state.
The victims range in age from 15 to 59 years.
So far, one case has been reported in Butler County and two in Hamilton County.
