First Alert: Rain continues this morning

(KFVS) - Light rain will continue to fall over half of the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says the rain and clouds will push out of the area later this afternoon.
Afternoon highs will be ranging from upper 60s to the north to the low 70s in the south.
Dry, fall-like conditions continue the rest of the week with highs in the 70s.
We will slowly warm up to the low 80s by the end of the week before our next strong front.
The front will bring in some very cold air. By this coming weekend, we could have temperatures in the 60s!
