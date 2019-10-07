Driver, passenger killed in crash involving a utility pole

A man and woman were killed in a single vehicle crash. Two passengers, including a child, were injured. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | October 7, 2019 at 3:42 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 4:14 AM

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County, Missouri on Sunday night, Oct. 6.

The crash happened on Hwy. 25, approximately 1.5 miles North of Bernie at 9:55 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the driver of a car, 55-year-old Jeffery S. Stultz of Pocahontas, Arkansas, for an unknown reason drove the vehicle off of the road and hit a utility pole.

The force of the crash caused Stultz and one of his passengers, 41-year-old Renee N. Karpinski of Holcomb, Mo., to be thrown from the vehicle.

Both died at the scene.

An 11-year-old male passenger, from Holcomb, suffered moderate injuries.

A third passenger, 21-year-old Tyler S. Stultz of Holcomb, suffered minor injuries.

Both were transported by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

MSHP reports no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The car was totaled in the crash and towed from the scene.

