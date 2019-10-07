Braves lead 4-3 in game 4 of NLDS

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - The Cardinals played the Braves at Busch Stadium on Monday, October 7.
The Cardinals trailed the Braves 4-3 in the top of the fifth.
Atlanta is one win away from advancing to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2001.
Goldschmidt started off with a solo homerun, followed by Ozuna in the bottom of the first.
Ozuna hit another solo homerun in the fourth inning.
Dansby Swanson scored in the top of the fifth, bring the score 3-2.
Ozzie Albies then hit a 2-run homerun in the top of the fifth, bringing the score to 4-3 Braves.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.