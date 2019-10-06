Young TD sparks UT Martin to 38-28 win over Eastern Kentucky

The Skyhawks (3-2, 2-0) trailed 7-0 late in the first quarter when Young broke downfield to even the score. Ryan Courtright's 22-yard field goal gave UT Martin a 10-7 edge, and a 9-yard touchdown run by Jaimiee Bowe stretched it to 17-7 with 1:27 left in the first half. Eastern Kentucky scored again just before halftime to close to 17-14.