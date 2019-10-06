10th annual Pet Fest held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 10th annual Pet Fest kicked off in Cape Girardeau with a theme this year of super heroes on Sunday, October 6.
Many pets brought their human friends out to meet and greet each other and see the more than 20 vendors there in the parking lot of Busch Pet Products have to offer.
The event was complete with raffles, prizes and a Super Hero themed pet parade.
Money raised from the event go towards a pet food bank called Howie's Harvest.
A list of vendors on hand were: Elaine Rohde, SEMO Food Bank, Sugarfire Smokehouse, Animal Supply Company, Bollinger County Stray Project, Cape Small Animal Clinic, Cargo Technologies, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp, Drop Your Jaws Dog Training, House of Paws Grooming Salon, Invisible Fence, K9 Training Center, Legends Cape Girardeau, Natural Health Organic Foods, Paws for Play, Primal Pet Foods, Roots Spa & Salon, SEMO In-Home Pet Sitting Services, Skyview Animal Clinic, Southern Cotton Bandanas, and Terri McCord with Young Living Essential Oils.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.