Many attend flea market in Cape Girardeau despite rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands attended the Downtown Merchant’s Flea Market in Downtown Cape Girardeau on Sunday, October 6.
Shoppers had their choice to visit one of many vendors ranging from food trucks, antiques, clothing, entertainment, plants and more.
Some shoppers from other parts of the country even stopped by after a Mississippi River tour cruise stopped off at Cape Girardeau.
"The layout is nice, you get to see a lot of people and a lot of different stuff," Jack Boudreaux said. "It's a nice thing to walk through and pick up little tidbits here and there. Very enjoyable. Nice venue. Really nice."
Small businesses we talked with say this was a great opportunity to showcase their product to a
“I think it’s really great. I think everyone, even if they don’t stop in, they are definitely looking at my name and seeing that I’m there and they might need me eventually down the road or something like that,” The Tiny Company Owner Sarah Busch said.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.