Man arrested, charged with assault in western Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man was charged with assault after investigation on Saturday, October 5.
Officers were dispatched to a home on South 10th Street.
Police say the man told officers outside of the home, that he and a woman were arguing, and everything was alright.
According to police, the house was in disarray and items had been thrown around.
The victim stated she had been grabbed and shoved several times.
Randal Colley, 59, of Mayfield was charged with domestic assault and booked into the Graves County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.