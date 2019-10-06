Police: Man arrested for murder after woman ran over by RV

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is dead and a man has been arrested after he reportedly ran over her with an RV during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 6, according to Paducah police.
According to police, a man called police around 3:10 a.m. about a woman found dead in the convention center parking lot.
An investigation began and officers started looking over the surveillance video.
At 1 a.m., an argument broke out between James Vanvactor, 49, of Grand Rivers, Ky. and Angela Hale, 40 of Calvert City, Ky. at the Paducah/McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.
Hale could be seen in the video sitting down behind the RV. Vanvactor got into the RV and reportedly backed up over Hale.
Police say Vanvactor remained in the RV and did not call for medical help.
Someone saw the woman’s body and reported it to police a couple of hours later.
Vanvacter was arrested charged with murder-domestic violence, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.
His bond was set at $1,000,000. He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
