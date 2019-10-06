1 killed after crash in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person has died following a crash in Perry County, Illinois on Saturday afternoon, October 5.
It happened just after 2 p.m. on Illinois Route 4 at Bobcat Lane.
According to a preliminary investigation by state police, the driver was headed southbound on Illinois Route 4 when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason and overturned.
The 50-year-old passenger sustained non life-threatening injuries.
The driver died and their name is not being released pending family notification.
According to ISP, the driver was driving in the wrong lane.
