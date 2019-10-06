2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-55 in Perry County, Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the 129-mile marker of I-55 on Sunday, Oct. 6.
According to police, at 5:55 a.m. officers received a call about a driver attempting to pass another vehicle when the two connect forcing both off the road. One vehicle overturned in the crash.
Two occupants of the overturned vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
One southbound lane of I-55 was closed for about an hour.
