1 injured crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co., Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One driver was injured after a vehicle was driving in the wrong lane on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County, Missouri on Sunday, October 6.
It happened at 6:30 a.m. on I-55 northbound, four miles north of New Madrid.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 34-year-old driver from Sikeston, Mo. traveled southbound into the northbound lanes when his car hit another vehicle.
The Sikeston man received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.