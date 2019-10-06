Hundreds attend Share Walk to remember infants who passed away

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 200 people came out to the Share Walk in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, October 5 where they remembered their unborn or infant loved ones who passed away too soon.
This event is part of the “Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support” organization.
Share’s mission is to serve those whose lives are touched by the tragic death of a baby through pregnancy loss, stillbirth or in the first few months of life.
They strive to set a standard of personalized perinatal bereavement care through a lifetime of support, hope and healing – one family at a time.
The event featured a walk of remembrance around the pond at the Cape Girardeau County Park North.
Heartland News talked with Valerie Besand who said she is walking for her son Harley Michael when he was 15 weeks old during her pregnancy. She said she was glad to see so many come out and support their loved ones.
"It's kind of a taboo subject that not many people bring up," Besand said. "There's a lot of awareness too and it's just great to have the support and see everyone walking together and knowing you're not alone."
We also talked with Camden Hahn who said he will forever remember his sister Chelbie that passed away five-years-ago. He is also thankful for all the support here to remember her.
"It means a lot. It really means a lot," Hahn said. "I just really miss her. I just really miss her."
Chloe Hahn, 7, also misses her sister Chelbie. She walked with her family and even wrote her sister’s name with chalk on the roadway.
Chloe even designed shirts that her entire family wore for her sister as well.
Chris Bryant came out to support his girlfriend and her sister as they both experienced the loss of their little ones during pregnancy.
Bryant said it's hard, but they are trying to be positive for the next child in their life.
“It was pretty tough at first because, of course it was our first child,” Bryant said. “And, it was hard afterwards, but right now we are expecting again, and we made it to 31 weeks yesterday.”
This was the 16th Share Walk for Cape Girardeau County, the longest share program in the State of Missouri.
Organizers at the event also read aloud the names of each of the babies that lost their life. During that time, each family member or friend in support there were given yellow flowers.
Family members also blew bubbles and created special ornaments in remembrance of their lost little ones as well.
Sponsors included Southeast Health, Simply Swirled, Ford & Sons and more.
