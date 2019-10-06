Graves County Sheriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing inmate after he left through an open door on Saturday, Oct. 5.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Darius Harrison, 26, of Mayfield, Ky. was working in the Graves County jail when he left through a door that had been left open.
Harrison was last seen wearing a t-shirt, brown pants and tennis shots and is believed to have headed northbound on 6th Street.
If anyone sees Harrison, they are asked to contact their local law enforcement or the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 247-4501.
