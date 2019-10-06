First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A slow-moving cold front will bring wet and cooler weather to the area today into tonight. Models are having trouble with important details, but the main thing is that we are expected periods of rain with some embedded thunderstorms possible today and into tonight. It looks like the entire area will see at least some rainfall…with tonight’s rain mainly over southeastern counties. There is also a chance of a few strong thunderstorms today, mainly over Ky and Tn where it will be a bit warmer. Highs are likely to range from the mid 60s northwest to the mid 70s southeast. Rain will be pushing off to the southeast later tonight….and by Monday morning we should have clearing skies but cool conditions.
Most of the week ahead is looking pleasant…starting the week on Monday and Monday night with cooler temps…and then gradually warming up through the week. By Thursday it will actually be rather warm and humid again with southerly winds…just in time for a new cold front to move in on Friday. This is a bit slower than previously indicated. Thunderstorms may be a problem on Friday with this strong cold front. Behind this front it will be breezy and cooler next weekend.
