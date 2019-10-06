First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A slow-moving weather system and cold front are bringing scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to the area this afternoon. We still have a small risk of strong to severe storms this evening from the Bootheel east into parts of Ky and especially Tn. Otherwise….periods of rain look to continue into the first part of tonight….and then will start to move out from NW to SE during the overnight hours. By midnight most of the rain looks to be over southeastern counties as cooler and drier air blows in with northerly winds. By daybreak we should be mainly dry….and lingering clouds should move out Monday morning leading to a mostly sunny, breezy and coolish fall day.
The week ahead will start out very nice and dry…but the upper levels will gradually become southwesterly again leading to a warming trend by mid-week. By Thursday it will be quite warm and humid….and by Friday and rather strong cold front looks to be moving through from west to east. Could be some strong storms with this system. Behind this front we’ll have a couple of cool and breezy days as a large upper low spins over the upper Midwest to our north.
