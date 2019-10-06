Chili cook off raises thousands for Humane Society

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The third annual Kiwanis Club Chili Cook-off kicked off Saturday, October 5 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri featuring more than a dozen vendors battling to win the best tasting chili.
All proceeds from the event are going to support the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri this year.
"(The) Kiwanis Club has been in Cape Girardeau for nearly 50 years," Kiwanis Club Board of Directors Mike Anders said. "We've always had this tradition of serving our community. We like to partner with organizations to raise money and put it where it's needed."
River Eagle Distributing Salesman Tony Davis said it's important for them to come out and show their support for the Kiwanis Club and the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri."
"We just hate see animals that don't get the chance that they deserve," Davis said. "We just want to get people to come out and support the humane society and do what they can."
The humane society also brought along several dogs to interact with anyone that wanted to drop by. They also offered adoptions there at the event.
More than 350 people came out to the event to show their support. Thousands of dollars were expected to be raised at the event to be given to the humane society.
