Blais records goal, assist as Blues beat Stars 3-2

The Stars got a fortunate bounce to tie the game at 1-all 11 minutes into the first on a short-handed goal. Mattias Janmark had a breakaway down the left side and took a shot that Binnington stopped but allowed to bounce to his left. Schwartz went to swat it out of the crease, but his momentum carried him into the puck and he knocked it into the goal, giving Heiskanen his first goal of the year.