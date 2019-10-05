Tunnel to Towers 5k held to honor fallen firefighter

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens took part in the “Tunnel to Towers" 5k to benefit families of the military and fallen heroes.
The 5k began at Fire Station 3 on Sprigg St. at 7:30 a.m. and follow the footsteps of 9/11 hero Stephen Siller.
The run benefits the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
A part of the proceeds will go to building homes for catastrophically injured military personnel and help pay off mortgages for families of fallen heroes.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.