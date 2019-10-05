Tunnel to Towers 5k held to honor fallen firefighter

The 5k honors fallen firefighter Stephen Siller. (Source: - Nichole Cartmell, KFVS)
By Kyle Hinton | October 5, 2019 at 9:09 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 9:22 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens took part in the “Tunnel to Towers" 5k to benefit families of the military and fallen heroes.

The 5k began at Fire Station 3 on Sprigg St. at 7:30 a.m. and follow the footsteps of 9/11 hero Stephen Siller.

The run benefits the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

A part of the proceeds will go to building homes for catastrophically injured military personnel and help pay off mortgages for families of fallen heroes.

