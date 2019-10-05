Senath, Mo. officer charged with possession of meth, illegal guns after traffic stop

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Senath, Missouri police officer is facing drug and illegal gun charges, according to the Dunklin County prosecuting attorney’s office.
Freddie Williams, 38, of Senath was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and 9 counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
During a traffic stop on Friday, October 4, prosecutors say a K-9 indicated illegal drugs were in the officer’s personal vehicle.
After searching the vehicle, three drug paraphernalia items used to smoke methamphetamine, three handguns, two shotguns, and four rifles were found, according to court documents.
According to the probable cause statement, the guns included a .22 caliber Taurus handgun, a .380 caliber Ruger, a .40 caliber Glock, a .223 caliber American tactical rifle, a 16-gauge H&R shotgun, a .22 caliber Higgins rifle, a 20-gauge New England shotgun, a .22 caliber Glenfield rifle, and a 7mm Mauser 1953 bolt-action rifle.
A cigarette pack that investigators allege was inside Williams’ pocket was found under the police vehicle where he had reportedly tried to hide it.
According to a probable cause statement, a search of the cigarette pack showed a baggie containing a crystal-like substance that later field tested positive for meth.
Williams was driving to Campbell, Missouri where he intended to distribute the meth, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Williams was taken to the Dunklin County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
The City of Senath placed Williams on an administrative suspension without pay pending administrative hearings.
