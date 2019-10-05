Man passed out in vehicle arrested on drug charges in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after being found passed out in his vehicle in Murray, Kentucky on Thursday, Oct. 3.
According, an officer found Chad Hughes, 36, of Hazel, Ky. passed out in a vehicle in a parking lot of a business on North 12th Street.
The officer wok Highes and believed him to be under the influence of an illegal substance.
A K-9 unit identified methamphetamine along with other controlled substances.
Hughes was then taken into custody and charged with the following:
- First- degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
