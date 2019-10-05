Sheriff’s Office: Man leads deputies on chase at speeds over 100 mph

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase that ended after the vehicle crashed near the Illinois-Kentucky bridge in Massac County, Illinois.
It started around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. when deputies stopped a Chevrolet Malibu.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, James Gregory Owens, Jr. fled the traffic stop in the car and then crossed the Interstate 24 median headed eastbound.
The vehicle reached speeds of up to 135 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.
After crashing near the bridge, Owens was eventually captured.
Methamphetamine and a weapon were found, authorities said.
Charges are pending.
