First Alert: Warmer and sunny start to the weekend

(KFVS) - Warmer and sunny today.
Today will be sunny and cool in the morning, then partly cloudy and warmer by afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Winds SE 5-10.
Partly cloudy skies this evening and a possible isolated shower overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds S 5.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm could develop with a better chance of rain in the evening. Highs in the 70s.
We will have even cooler weather next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.