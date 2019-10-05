First Alert: Warmer and sunny start to the weekend

First Alert Forecast 6 a.m. 10/5
By Kyle Hinton | October 5, 2019 at 9:20 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 9:23 AM

(KFVS) - Warmer and sunny today.

Today will be sunny and cool in the morning, then partly cloudy and warmer by afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Winds SE 5-10.

Partly cloudy skies this evening and a possible isolated shower overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds S 5.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm could develop with a better chance of rain in the evening. Highs in the 70s.

We will have even cooler weather next week.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.