First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A nice but warmer Saturday in store as we await a potential rain-making system for Sunday and Sunday night. Highs today will range from the low to mid 80s, but humidity levels look to stay comfortably low. A few clouds will move in by afternoon but it should stay dry. Some models are spitting out rainfall later tonight….but latest indications are that it will stay mainly dry at least until closer to sunrise Sunday. On Sunday an upper trough will push a cold front through from NW to SE. A few showers are likely to begin to develop Sunday….maybe even a few thunderstorms over our southeastern counties by afternoon and evening…though the severe threat looks pretty minimal. The best chance of rain actually looks to be Sunday night behind the surface front…with rain moving out by Monday morning.